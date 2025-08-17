Assam BJP holds organisational workshop ahead of polls, focuses on local outreach

Guwahati, Aug 17: Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the Assam BJP held an organisational workshop at Bajpayee Bhawan on Sunday in the presence of the party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, senior leaders including Ajay Jamwal, BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, and office bearers of the newly formed state committee attended the special session.

Speaking at the workshop, leader Pallab Lochan Das said that the deliberations focused on the effective implementation of government schemes, the roadmap for an Atmanirbhar Assam, and strategies for the upcoming Assembly and BTC polls.

“We discussed how to ensure the successful implementation of every government scheme, how to fulfil the promises made for Assam’s development, and how the party can play its role effectively with elections approaching,” said Das.

The meeting stressed integrating senior and junior, old and new party workers, while ensuring the BJP’s organisational reach extends to every region, village, and family. A detailed roadmap assigning responsibilities to karyakartas was also prepared.

“We will assess whether schemes have reached the people, whether workers have fulfilled their duties responsibly, and how effectively the organisation has functioned in different regions,” Das added.

It was further decided that all 65 lakh primary members of the BJP would be entrusted with specific responsibilities, with monthly programmes scheduled to strengthen the organisation ahead of the polls.

“Giving responsibility to each of the 65 lakh primary members is a huge task, but we are working towards it. Programmes have already been planned for August and September, and similar monthly activities will follow,” Das said.

In addition, Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Prabitra Margherita said detailed discussions were held with every district president, in-charge, co-incharge, and organisational supervisors to chalk out strategies ahead of the elections.

Responding to reports of discord within the AGP, Margherita dismissed such claims, asserting that “There is no conflict between the BJP and the AGP. Under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, everyone is working together to strengthen the government.”

Meanwhile, on the opposition alliance, he said there was nothing new in such arrangements.

“The same few faces have been rejected by the people of Assam in the last five to six elections. There is nothing new in their alliance,” added Margherita.

He also drew a comparison, saying that for a small group of people, Lurinjyoti, Gaurav, and Akhil may still be celebrated like Ajmal, but their relevance remains limited.