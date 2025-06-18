Assam bans private hospitals from holding bodies hostage over unpaid bills

Guwahati, June 18: Private nursing homes in Assam will no longer be allowed to withhold bodies if families are unable to clear hospital dues, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Stating that no law permits hospitals to detain a deceased person due to unpaid bills, the Chief Minister said, “After a person’s death, many private hospitals refuse to release the body unless all dues are paid. Some even keep patients hospitalised for days until bills are settled. This is unconstitutional.”

He also informed that Health Minister Ashok Singhal has been instructed to launch a helpline number that families can contact in such situations. This will enable the police to intervene and ensure timely release of the body, he said.

“If someone fails to clear their dues, hospital management should pursue legal means or negotiate an agreement. Detaining patients or bodies is unlawful. Even when police detain someone, they inform the court. But hospitals keep people without informing either the police or the judiciary,” Sarma said, speaking on the sidelines of an event at the GMCH auditorium in Bhangagarh.

The Chief Minister added that the matter would be taken up in the next state cabinet meeting, and a firm policy decision would be made.

“We will soon come up with a concrete solution to prevent such inhumane practices. I’ve always said that private hospitals should admit patients based on their affordability,” Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 400 newly recruited medical and health officers, taking the total number of government jobs provided over the last four years to 1,20,359.

“For a state like Assam, recruiting 400 doctors in a single day is a major achievement. This has been made possible by the rapid expansion of our medical education infrastructure. More doctors are now choosing to join the public sector instead of entering private practice, which is a very positive development,” he said.

Sarma also announced that by 2029, Assam will have 30 medical colleges. At present, the state has 13 operational medical colleges.