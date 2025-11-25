Assam Assembly’s winter session to focus on 27 bills and major policy debates

Guwahati, Nov 25: The Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence on Tuesday.

As per the calendar, there will be a total of five working days in the session.

Opposition parties are likely to try to corner the government on different issues during the session, including the investigation into death of heartthrob Zubeen Garg, the Special Revision of the electoral rolls, granting ST status to six communities, the Tiwari Commission report, evictions, and price rise.

The government will introduce around 27 bills during the Winter Session, including one to ban polygamy and another to create a Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council for Karbi people living outside the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) area.

The Tiwari Commission and the Mehta Commission reports pertaining to violent incidents that occurred in the State in 1983 are also going to be tabled in the Assembly during the Winter Session.

The session will begin to-morrow with Obituary References, followed by the Question Hour.

Afterwards, the Speaker will announce the Report of the Business Advisory Committee, setting the business for the Winter Session.

The Speaker will then announce the names of the members constituting the panel of Chairpersons under Rule 9(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The inaugural day of the Winter Session will also witness the laying of ordinances and reports, presentation of the reports of various Assembly Committees, motion for election of members to various government committees and boards, presentation of the list of Supplementary Demands for Grants and Supplementary Appropriation for 2025-26 and introduction of government bills.

On November 26, the day's proceedings will start with the Question Hour, followed by government business.

There will be the Question Hour, and then discussion and voting on Supplementary Demand for Grants and Supplementary Appropriation for 2025-26, followed by the introduction, consideration and passing of the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2025, and urgent government business on November 27.

The proceedings will start with the Question Hour on November 28, followed by Private Members' Business and urgent government business.

On November 29, the day's proceedings will begin with the Question Hour. Afterwards, time has been kept for the consideration and passing of government bills, followed by other government business.