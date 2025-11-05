Assam Assembly winter session to begin on Nov 25, five working days scheduled

Guwahati, Nov 5: The Assam Legislative Assembly has announced the programme for the forthcoming Winter Session of the House, which will commence on November 25.

As per the calendar released by the Assam Legislative Assembly, there will be a total of five working days during the Winter Session.

The session will begin on November 25 with Obituary References, followed by the Question Hour.

Afterward, the Speaker will announce the Report of the Business Advisory Committee setting the business for the Winter Session.

The Speaker will then announce the names of the members constituting the panel of Chairpersons under Rule 9(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The inaugural day of the Winter Session will also wit-ness the laying of ordinances and reports, presentation of the reports of various Assembly Committees, motion for election of members to various government committees and boards, presentation of the list of Supplementary Demands for Grants and Supplementary Appropriation for 2025-26, and introduction of government bills.

On November 26, the day's proceedings will start with the Question Hour, followed by government business.

The proceedings will start with the Question Hour on November 28, followed by Private Members' Business and urgent government business. On November 29, the day's proceedings will begin with the Question Hour. Afterward, time has been kept for the consideration and passing of government bills, followed by other government business.