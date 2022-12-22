Assam Assembly okays seven repealing bills

Guwahati, Dec 22: As many as seven bills repealing old legislations were passed by the Assam Assembly on Thursday.

All the bills, which were introduced in the House the previous day, were passed by voice vote without any discussion.

Among the repealed acts, the original acts of four were from the 1950s – 'The Assam Evacuee Property (Repealing) Bill, 2022', 'The Assam Jute (Control of Prices) (Repealing) Bill, 2022', 'The Assam Darrang and Lakhimpur Districts (Assimilation of Laws on State Subjects) (Repealing) Bill, 2022' and 'The Assam Local Authorities Grants (Charged) (Repealing) Bill, 2022'.

'The Public Gambling (Extension to Mizo District) (Repealing) Bill, 2022', the original act of which was enacted in 1962, was also passed.

Two more legislations which were enacted in the 1970s were also repealed, through the clearing of 'The Assam Farmers (Group Irrigation) (Repealing) Bill, 2022' and 'The Tinsukia and Dibrugarh Electricity Supply Undertakings (Acquisition) (Repealing) Bill, 2022'.