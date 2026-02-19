Assam Assembly: Climate change, encroachment and border issues take center stage

Guwahati, Feb 19: Issues related to climate change, Wakf land encroachment and the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border dominated proceedings in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, with several ministers highlighting government initiatives and concerns during the session.

Replying to a discussion on the cut motion on the Supplementary Demand for Grants 2025–26 for the Department of Environment and Forest, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said global warming and climate change would determine society’s well-being and survival in the future.

He stressed that the State government has placed utmost importance on tackling the growing environmental crisis and has prepared an action plan to address climate-related challenges.

“How we secure our future against climate change and global warming is the most critical question today. Ecological balance must be maintained to ensure a safe living environment,” he said, urging collective efforts to protect the environment.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives, the Minister informed the House that nearly four crore saplings have been planted across the State in recent years. He added that refilling has been carried out in areas where plantations were affected and that efforts have been intensified to expand afforestation and protect forest land from encroachment.

Patowary also said that Proposed Reserve Forests and Reserve Forest areas would be safeguarded from illegal occupation and afforestation would be undertaken in such areas. He warned of serious consequences if timely action is not taken, noting that rising temperatures could have severe impacts in the future.

He further assured the House that steps would be taken to address the decline of grasslands in Manas National Park and Kaziranga National Park, both of which are vital for biodiversity and wildlife conservation.

Meanwhile, in reply to a question raised by MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, Welfare of Minorities and Development Department Minister Nandita Gorlosa said that 1,345 bighas of Wakf land across Assam are currently under encroachment. These encroachments are spread across 15 Wakf estates in different parts of the State.

According to her written reply, Wakf estates covering a total area of 6,104 acres have been registered with the Assam Board of Wakfs, and necessary steps are being taken to address encroachment and safeguard such properties.

In another development, Border Protection and Development Department Minister Atul Bora informed the Assembly that the Survey of India has started a survey in 38.93 kilometres of disputed areas along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state border between Pakke-Kessang and Biswanath districts from February 9.

He said that after completion of the survey, boundary pillars would be erected in the disputed stretches to help resolve the long-pending issue.