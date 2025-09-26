Assam artistes file complaint at CID, demand thorough probe & justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Sept 26: The artiste community of Assam has stepped up its demand for justice in the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, with several prominent figures filing complaints at the CID office in Guwahati against musician Siddhartha Sharma and Northeast India Festival event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

On Friday, leading actors and directors, including Jatin Bora, Ravi Sharma, and Sasanka Samir, visited the CID office to file complaint. The CID took detailed depositions from each artiste, seeking information about Zubeen Garg’s health condition, last days in Singapore, and his association with the accused persons.

“The CID took statements from every artist present today in their office. We all demanded that the accused be arrested and that Zubeen da gets justice. We have heard troubling reports that Zubeen was not given his medicines for two days in Singapore. This is unacceptable negligence. However, I want to stress that Zubeen da never supported violence, so we too should avoid violent protests. We must have patience and allow the investigation to take its proper course. I am hopeful justice will be delivered", Jatin Bora said.

Director Sasanka Samir also underlined the seriousness of the matter.

“Everyone knew that Zubeen da had health issues, yet there seems to have been negligence in taking care of him. That is why we filed an FIR against those responsible. There may even be foul play, and we demand a thorough, impartial investigation so that the truth comes out. Justice for Zubeen da is our collective responsibility,” Samir said.

The artistes echoed similar sentiments, urging the CID to pursue every lead and ensure accountability. They expressed grief that the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg, an icon of Assamese culture, was not just a personal loss but a cultural tragedy.

The CID has assured the artistes that a proper investigation is underway, and that all allegations and complaints will be examined thoroughly.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away last week in Singapore, was cremated in Sonapur on Tuesday with full state honours. His death has sparked widespread mourning across Assam and a flurry of demands for justice from fans, organisations, and now, the artiste community itself.