Assam: Arrested ISIS leaders to be produced before NIA court

Guwahati, Mar 21: Hours after two high-ranking ISIS leaders were apprehended in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri, they will be produced before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to sources, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam, after apprehending them, will produce the most wanted terrorists before the NIA court.

The STF Assam apprehended two high-ranking ISIS leaders in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri on Wednesday. The individuals were identified as Harish Farooqui alias Harish Ajmal Farooqui and Anurag Singh alias Rehan.

Harish Farooqui, reportedly the head of the ISIS India unit, and his accomplice, Anurag Singh, were taken into custody following a coordinated operation by law enforcement agencies.

It has been learned that numerous pending cases link both Harish Farooqui and Anurag Singh to various terrorist activities. Harish, whose residence is in Dehradun, and Anurag, hailing from Panipat, were believed to have been involved in orchestrating and facilitating acts of terror across the country.

Of particular interest is the revelation that Anurag Singh's wife is reportedly from Bangladesh, raising concerns about potential cross-border connections and collaboration.