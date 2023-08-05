Assam: Another member of Bajrang Dal Arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 5: In a significant development in the Mangaldoi arms training case, one member of Bajrang Dal was apprehended by Guwahati police on Friday night from Noonmati.

As per sources the arrested accused, identified as Rahul Chetry, was interrogated at Noonmati police station and later was sent to Mangadoi police in connection with the case.

It may be mentioned that earlier, on August 2, two other members of the organization, Bijoy Ghosh from Mangaldoi, and Gopal Boro from Dimakuchi area in Udalguri district, were also detained by the police regarding the incident.

Moreover, the Darrang Police registered a case after the video of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members went viral on social media where they were allegedly seen training with arms and handling guns at a school in Mangaldoi.