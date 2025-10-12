Assam aims to train 50,000 students in Japanese for overseas employment

Guwahati, Oct 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, announced that the Assam government aims to send at least 50,000 youths to Japan for employment under the Chief Minister’s Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT).

Speaking at the CM-FLIGHT milestone event in NorthEast Skill Centre, Guwahati, Sarma described the initiative as a “double benefit” programme that would simultaneously create global job opportunities for Assam’s youth and boost the state’s economy through foreign remittances.

“Today is a proud day for Assam. Remittances from Indians working abroad have greatly strengthened India’s economy and states like Maharashtra and Kerala are far ahead in this sector. CM-FLIGHT is about promoting our youth and strengthening our economy. When our people work abroad and send money home, it will give Assam’s economy a major boost,” the Chief Minister said.

CM-FLIGHT, a flagship programme of the government, aims to equip Assamese youth with the language proficiency and prepare them for overseas careers.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed strong confidence in the potential of Assamese youth, saying they possess the skills, intelligence, and temperament needed to succeed globally.

“Assam’s women are loving and caring and they can excel in nursing and caregiving professions, even more than women from Kerala. Assam’s men are intelligent, disciplined and capable of competing anywhere in the world,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with Nepal, Sarma cited how Nepali youth are successfully working in Japan after receiving training in Japanese language centres in their country.

“When I visited Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, I met many Nepali boys and girls employed there. Their remittances are strengthening Nepal’s foreign exchange reserves. Assam too can grow similarly when our youth work abroad with dignity and skill,” he observed.

The Chief Minister referred to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Prime Ministers of India and Japan, under which both countries agreed to enhance workforce exchange through the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa.

“This is a golden opportunity for our youth. Those who learn Japanese will be eligible for the SSW visa, which allows work in over 160 skill categories in Japan,” Sarma said.

He announced an ambitious target, “My goal is to ensure that 50,000 youths from Assam find employment in Japan. Just two days ago, I received a letter from the Speaker of Japan that said, ‘Sarma, we are ready to take more if you can send more.’ I have visited Japan only once, but that one visit has brought immense possibilities for our people.”

Sarma also revealed ongoing talks with South Korea and Germany to expand international employment opportunities under similar arrangements. “If these partnerships are finalised, it will further boost opportunities for Assam’s youth and take our state to new heights,” he said.

A key highlight of the Chief Minister’s address was the significant fee reduction for CM-FLIGHT participants, following his meeting with his Japanese counterpart earlier in the day.

“Earlier, the total fee was Rs 3.6 lakh where Rs 1 lakh from the Assam government, Rs 50,000 from the Japanese government, and Rs 2.1 lakh paid by the applicant. After discussions, the fee has now been reduced to Rs 1.8 lakh. The applicant will now pay only Rs 30,000, while the Assam government and Japan will continue to cover Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. Axis Bank has also agreed to provide easy loans for this amount,” Sarma announced.

He emphasised that proficiency in Japanese (JLPT N2 level) is the most important requirement for securing employment under the scheme. Initially, 200 students will be trained, but facilities in Amingaon are ready to accommodate more. “If the number of interested candidates grows, we will open additional training centres in Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University,” he said.

Chief Minister Sarma added that though the Assam government has not yet facilitated direct placement of candidates in Japan, several Assamese youths who studied Japanese in Delhi have already gone abroad independently.

“We haven’t sent anyone officially through the government yet, but a few students who learnt Japanese in Delhi have found opportunities there,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that candidates aged below 45 years and with at least Class 10, 12, or graduate-level education can apply. “They should be sufficiently educated to learn Japanese effectively,” he said, adding that even though no candidate has yet been officially sent to Japan under the government programme, a few Assamese youths trained in Delhi have already secured jobs there independently.

Implemented under the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) and the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department (SEED), the CM-FLIGHT programme lays the foundation for creating globally employable Assamese talent through Japanese language training and international career opportunities.