Assam Accord panel to submit final report on Nov 22; CM–AASU crucial meet at 6 pm

Guwahati, Nov 22: The final report of the sub-committee on the implementation of the Assam Accord will be submitted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Following the submission, Sarma will hold a detailed discussion with AASU representatives at 6 pm, informed sub-committee head and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

“Today, we will formally place the recommendations and the final report before the Chief Minister. Following this, the Chief Minister will hold a detailed discussion with AASU representatives at 6 pm. This is indeed a positive day, as many unresolved matters have now reached a constructive stage through consensus and consultation,” Bora told the press.

Calling the final report the outcome of extensive consultations and deliberations aimed at finding practical, dialogue-driven solutions, Bora added that several grievances earlier raised by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) regarding the “pace and manner of implementation” have now been addressed.

He further explained that the process was strengthened by the formation of a committee under Justice Biplab Sarma, which played a crucial role in examining various aspects of the Assam Accord.

Based on the committee’s findings, a total of 67 recommendations were identified in the implementation process.

“Out of the 67 recommendations, we have categorised them according to the authority responsible for execution. The state government can fully implement 40 recommendations on its own. Another 15 fall under the jurisdiction of the central government, while 12 will require coordinated efforts between both the state and central governments,” Bora stated.

He also recalled that these recommendations were extensively reviewed during a Cabinet meeting held in Lakhimpur.

“We carefully assessed which recommendations could be acted upon directly by the state, which would need assistance from the Centre, and which would require joint implementation mechanisms,” he added.

Highlighting progress already underway, Bora added that significant groundwork has been laid and financial provisions have been made across departments to facilitate implementation.

“Much work related to this has already been completed and funds have been allocated in the budgets of various departments. The state government is also in constant coordination with the Union Home Ministry, which is the nodal ministry for the implementation of the Assam Accord,” Bora added.

Earlier on November 17, Bora had convened the 7th meeting of the Sub-Committee on Implementation of Clauses of the Assam Accord with AASU leadership at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati.

After the meeting, the Agriculture Minister said the execution of the clauses remains the government’s “top priority,” reaffirming its commitment to protecting the rights of Assam’s indigenous communities and ensuring their holistic development.