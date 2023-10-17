Assam: 60,000 Yaba tablets seized in Guwahati, 3 held

Guwahati, Oct 17: In a successful operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam seized around 60,000 Yaba tablets and arrested three peddlers in connection to the case in Guwahati’s Six Mile locality.

Based on specific inputs, the STF team conducted a raid following which they were able to recover huge quantity of Yaba tablets from the possession of the peddlers.

The arrested trio has been identified as Habibur Rahman of Manipur, Alimuddin from Bhati Ghograchar in Mankachar and Idrish Ali from Nagaon.

It may be mentioned that all three individuals were arrested at Manipuri Rice Hotel located in front of Rahman Hospital, Six Mile.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.