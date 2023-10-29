85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Assam: 42 cattle heads rescued in Guwahati, one held

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 42 cattle heads rescued in Guwahati, one held
Source: 'X' 

Guwahati, Oct 29: The East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck, where they rescued 42 cattle heads and arrested one smuggler.

According to reports, the police team intercepted the truck at 11th Mile after it tried to smuggle the cattle heads onto Meghalaya.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Israril Haque, aged 33, a resident of Jakhalabandha.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.



The Assam Tribune


