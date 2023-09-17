Assam: 41 cattle heads seized in Jorabat, 2 held

Guwahati, Sep 17: The East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD)team from Jorabat Outpost on Sunday intercepted a 12 wheeler truck at Jorabat while it was trying to smuggle live cattle heads to Byrnihat.

During the operation, the police team recovered around 41 live cattle heads along with three carcasses.

Furthermore, two accused identified as Arshad Ali & Ajgar Ali of Abhayapuri were also arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, police have initiated legal action on the matter.