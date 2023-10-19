Assam: 4 drug peddlers including 2 women arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 19: The Special Task Force, Assam on Thursday carried out an operation in Guwahati’s Khanapara area with an aim to bust illegal activities in an around the city.

During the raid police seized 86 vials containing 119.5 grams of heroin and arrested four peddlers including two women.

Along with the vials, the officials also recovered three mobile phones, cash worth Rs.11,100 and other incriminating materials.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Dhan Rabha, Ainul Sheikh, Katep Boro and Sunabanu Begum.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.