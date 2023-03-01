Assam: 35-year-old man goes missing from Guwahati on February 15

Guwahati, March 1: A 35-year-old man reportedly went missing from ASTC Head Office in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

The person, identified as Sujiṭ Basfore a.k.a. Bittu Basfore, is missing since the evening of February 15. A missing complaint was lodged by Sujit’s family members at Paltan Bazar Police Station on February 16. However, till date no update has been received by the family regarding the whereabouts of Sujit.

According to family members, Sujit is a cleaner employed with the ASTC on contractual basis. Apart from his regular work, he also does cleaning work in different parts of the city. He is a resident of Birubari area in Guwahati.

Sujit’s father Chandan Basfore also claimed that he was last seen by his friends at ASTC Paltan Bazar in the evening of February 15, after which he went missing.

Chandan, while speaking to the media, said "I have been having sleepless nights from the day my son went missing. I request everyone with folded hands to pass on any information regarding the whereabouts of my son Sujit in the phone numbers 78961 32733 and 93656 64658".

Meanwhile, police have registered a missing complaint and started an investigation into the matter.