Assam: 34 vials of drugs seized in Guwahati, 6 held

Guwahati, Sep 23: The Special Task Force (STF) during a raid on Saturday seized 34 loaded vials of drugs, suspected to be heroin, at Khanapara area of Guwahati.

Along with the loaded containers the STF also arrested six people during the raid.

The accused peddlers have been identified as Sanjay Biswa (28yrs ) of Bornihat, Meghalaya, Avtar Singh (30 yrs) of Natun Bazar, Basistha, Shyamal Pegu (19 yrs ) of Dhangdhora, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur, Bikash Ali (23 yrs ) of Kopalkata Sonapur, Nayan Talukdar (28yrs) of Udaynagar, Koynadhara, Ghy and Yuvraj Kalyan (24yrs) of Punjabi colony, Dispur Last Gate, Guwahati.

As per sources, the peddlers were active in Khanapara area for a long time where they sold those narcotics to students or labourers.



Meanwhile, the recovered heroin and the six apprehended drug peddlers were handed over to the local police of Basistha PS for further investigation.