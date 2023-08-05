Assam: 30 kgs of Marijuana seized in Guwahati, 3 smugglers held

Guwahati, Aug 5: In a successful joint operation the Special Task Force (STF) along with Basistha police managed to nab three smugglers with 30 kg of marijuana in Guwahati on Saturday.

The smugglers identified as Rajesh Roy, Ritwik Raj and Uday Kumar were arrested near Khanapara flyover.

As per sources the marijuana was being brought from Karimganj.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered regarding the matter and the trio along with the marijuana were handed over to Basistha Police.