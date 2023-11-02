Assam: 30 cough syrup bottles seized in Guwahati, 4 arrested

Guwahati, Nov 2: As many as 30 bottles of alleged Corex cough syrup were seized during an operation and four smugglers were arrested in the Chandmari area of Guwahati in the wee hours of Thursday.

As per sources, the police carried out a late-night raid, following which they were able to seize those cough syrup bottles from a vehicle near the Assam Engineering Institute.

The market value of the seized cough syrups is around Rs 25,000.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.