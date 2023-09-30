Assam: 3 held with cocaine, including woman in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 30: With an aim to bust illegal drug trade, the Narcotics Department arrested three individuals in connection with a cocaine related case during an operation in Guwahati.

Two of the three accused have been identified as DJ Dean, DJ Bedanta and along with the male suspects, a woman was also arrested in connection to the case.

It may be mentioned that a significant amount of cocaine was confiscated during the raid conducted by the Narcotics Department.

Currently, officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.