Assam: 3 elephants electrocuted to death in Rani

Guwahati, August 4: In a tragic incident, three elephants were allegedly electrocuted after they came in contact with high-voltage live electrical wire in Rani area of Guwahati on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the Rani Tea Estate in Kamrup rural district of Assam.

Reportedly, the elephants probably have come out of forest in search of food following which they came in contact with the electric wire and were killed.

Officials from the Rani Forest Division reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the locals performed the necessary rituals as the elephants are considered as a revered figure.