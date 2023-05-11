85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Assam: 26 couples tie knot at mass marriage ceremony in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 26 couples tie knot at mass marriage ceremony in Guwahati
AT Photo

Guwahati, May 11: A total of 26 couples tied their knots in a mass wedding ceremony which took place on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony took place at Lalmati South Barsajai Maidam, Durga Temple.

Couples from several parts of the state took part in the ceremony.

Furthermore, the mass wedding was organised by a Non Profit organisation Fairytale Society.

The Assam Tribune


