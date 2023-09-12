Assam: 2.5 kg suspected heroin worth Rs. 21 crore seized

Guwahati, Sep 12: In a joint operation, Jorabat outpost along with the Central Guwahati Police Department team seized a huge quantity of heroin on Monday

According to reports, around 2.527 kgs of suspected heroin worth Rs 21 crore were seized during the operation.

Around 198 soap boxes containing suspected heroin were seized and three peddlers were also arrested during the raid.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.