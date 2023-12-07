Assam: 23 Noted litterateurs receive ‘Literary Award and Pension 2023’

Guwahati, Dec 7: On the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of eminent litterateur Homen Borgohain, 23 noted litterateurs of the state received ‘Literary Award and Pension 2023’ on Thursday.

During a special event organized at Lok Seva Bhawan in Dispur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the awards to the following litterateurs:

Sitaram Basumatary, Sahitya Akademi Award Winner from Baksa Jaya Deb, Senior Bengali Author from Cachar district Champa Lal Sinha, Senior Bishnupriya-Author from Cachar district Bagen Gogoi, Author and History writer from Dhemaji Anupama Naiding, Senior Author, Dimasa Language from Dima Hasao Dr. Paritosh Chakkravorty, Author, Researcher from Goalpara Dr. Malina Rabha, Author, Researcher from Goalpara Jhoola Sharma, Author of Mythology from Golaghat Cheniram Gogoi, Noted poet from Golaghat Dr. Malini, Author of Mythology and Ramayani, Sahitya from Jorhat Dr. Akon Chandra Saikia, Senior Writer from Jorhat Binanda Sarmah Puzari, Senior Author from Jorhat Railakshmi Khound, Senior Writer from Kamrup Metro Anil Kumar Boruah, Veteran Writer and Translator from Kamrup Metro Dr. Nandita Devi, Prakashan Parishad Sahitya Bota winner from Kamrup Metro Jayanta Madhab Bora, Sahitya Akademi Award winner Renuka Biswas, Noted Bengali writer from Kamrup Metro Pratima Nandi Narzaree, Sahitya Akademi Award winner from Kokrajhar Bijoy Rabi Das, Noted poet from Tea Garden community from Sivasagar Dilip Kumar Barah, Childen Literator from Sonitpur Gyan Bahadur Kshetri, Nepali writer, Noted author from Sonitpur Sumitra Goswami, Senior Poet from Kamrup Metro Mohan Sonowal, writer and educationist from Dibrugarh

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, “I have been trying to give a literary pension on this day for the past two years. We should try to further improve the quality of our literature by translating it into other languages.”

He expressed hope, “Soon, we will have books on Lachit Borphukan in all the regional languages of India. Lachit Borphukan’s books will be preserved in 10,000 college libraries in India so that the book that is easily accessible to any person in any language, anywhere.”