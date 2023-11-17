Assam: 1.35 kg heroin seized, 2 couriers arrested

Guwahati, Nov 17: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, apprehended two drug couriers on Thursday night and seized around 98 packets of heroin weighing 1 kg and 350 gms, in Amingaon locality.

Based on specific inputs, the STF team intercepted a TATA DI bearing Regn No. NL 01 08 A 8541, which was heading towards the lower district of Assam from Churchandpur and seized the narcotics that were concealed in hidden chambers.

The arrested drug couriers have been identified as Tomizur Rahman of Wangoi and Abdul Rahim of Lilong (Manipur).

Further legal proceedings in the matter have been initiated.

Meanwhile, in another case, the STF in Assam arrested two women drug peddlers in Guwahati’s Khanapara area, where they recovered 43 vials containing suspected heroin weighing around 554.5 gm.

Along with the heroin, the team also recovered an amount of Rs. 5,680 and one phone.

One of the arrested women is 19 years old, while the other one has been identified as Pranita Das, aged 45.

Further investigation is underway.