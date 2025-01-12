Asom Sonmolito Morcha to protest against illegal coal mining at AMDC office on Jan 16

Guwahati, Jan 12: The Asom Sonmolito Morcha (ASM) has announced plans to hold a protest at the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC) office in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri on January 16, demanding immediate action against the ongoing illegal coal mining activities in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The protest is a response to the escalating crisis surrounding illegal coal extraction, particularly following the recent incident in Umrangso, Dima Hasao.

The decision to hold the protest was made during a meeting of ASM leaders and alliance party representatives at a city hotel on Sunday. It was also revealed that a delegation will visit Umrangso after the protest to further address the issue.

Prominent leaders in attendance included Morcha President Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and People's Party President Akhil Gogoi. However, Congress leaders were notably absent, diminishing the prospect of an alliance ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Addressing the press, Bhuyan expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Assam, which, he claims, has been worsened by communal tensions. He also condemned the Umrangso incident, describing it as a “politically charged tragedy”, and called for a judicial inquiry into the illegal coal mining activities in the region.

“We demand an investigation under the supervision of the High Court into the illegal coal mining activities in Dima Hasao,” Bhuyan said.

The Morcha leaders were particularly critical of the handling of the situation by Debolal Gorlosa, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, and called for his immediate removal from the post.

They accused him of failing to address the illegal coal mining operations, which they claim have persisted due to inaction from local authorities and the police.

"We condemn the Chief Minister’s efforts to shield the culprits. Illegal coal mining has gone unchecked for far too long, and it is time the authorities act," Bhuyan added, urging the government to terminate Garlosa immediately and arrest his wife, Kanika Hojai.

In addition to the coal mining issue, the ASM leaders raised concerns about the upcoming panchayat elections. Accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of bypassing consultations with opposition parties and the public before announcing the polls, the leaders stressed the need for greater opposition unity to challenge the ruling BJP's strategies in the upcoming electoral battles.

The Morcha also expressed strong opposition to the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court to North Guwahati, arguing that it would negatively affect both the legal community and the public in Guwahati.