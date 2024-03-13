ASI arrested in connection with smuggling case in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 13: In an unusual incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Guwahati was arrested in connection with a smuggling case on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, Paltan Bazar PS seized a consignment of used mobile phones from a courier agency located at Paltan Bazar.

During verification of the used mobiles, it was found that the devices were either stolen or snatched at different places, including in Delhi. The stolen or snatched mobiles were shipped from Delhi to Assam; later, they were smuggled to Bangladesh.



Based on the evidence collected during the inquiry, a case was registered.



Following the investigation, one of the accused, Bhabesh Sharma of the Guwahati Courier Agency, was arrested.



According to information received, ASI Krishna Upadhyai of Paltan Bazar PS was also involved with the accused gang, and he took 13 lakh rupees from them.



Furthermore, the ASI even kidnapped two of the accused in the name of police, forcefully kept them in a hotel and extorted the money before releasing them.



Based on the evidence collected, the ASI has been arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with the case.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

