Ashok Singhal directs official to speed up repair work of damaged area in Rajgarh

Guwahati, Jun 13: Following the water pipe burst incident in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area, Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation minister of Assam, Ashok Singhal, on Tuesday made a visit and inspected the ongoing repair work of the damage site.

During his visit Singhal directed all the officials to complete the repair work immediately.

Following the incident which took place on Monday the minister held an urgent meeting with all the senior officials of Guwahati Jal Board and ordered them to submit a detailed report regarding the incident within three days.

After visiting and inspecting the damaged site Singhal also visited the water supply project under Japan International Cooperation Agency in Kharguli this morning.



