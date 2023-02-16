Ashok Singhal: Brahmaputra River front Devt. Project work to be completed soon

Guwahati, Feb 16: Regarding the Brahmaputra Development Project Assam Housing and Urban Minister Ashok Singhal on Wednesday said that the pending task of the project will be done pretty soon. He further mentioned that the river front will be open for the people on March.

Singhal said that both locals along with tourists could make use of the chance to discover the area and spend some quality time.

Furthermore, construction work is also ongoing to connect Bharalu with Sukreswar. Notably, the minister and other representatives of the relevant ministry conducted an inspection of the project's construction.

According to sources, the Riverfront Development Project will relocate to the Kacharighat neighbourhood from the District Commissioner's Bungalow.

The location will be constructed in a way so that various cultural programmes could be held there in the future.

Guwahati is currently undergoing a significant development, including the building of bridges at various locations throughout the city and the opening of numerous new businesses.







