Asanas, authenticity & commercialisation: What is Yoga now?

June 21, the Summer Solstice and the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, is also observed as International Yoga Day. Celebrated across cultures, the day symbolises a deep harmony between nature and human wellness.

Yoga, rooted in ancient Indian philosophy, is far more than a fitness trend—it is a method for achieving holistic wellbeing. At its spiritual pinnacle, yoga aims for Samadhi—a state of meditative absorption where individual and universal consciousness unite, reflecting the ultimate connection with the Divine.

Yet, despite its profound benefits, yoga today is increasingly commercialised, shaped by a market that favors quick physical results over sustained inner transformation. In this environment, inexperienced instructors and clients chasing the “perfect body” are on the rise.

More than just a perfect body

City-based yoga practitioner and instructor Sarmistha Alice Duchi reminds us that yoga is eight-limbed path (Ashtanga), not just physical postures. These include ethical behavior and personal codes of conduct (Yama and Niyama), breathwork (Pranayama), and meditation (Dhyana), with the ultimate goal attaining Samadhi.

Duchi notes that while some clients are genuinely interested in exploring the full depth of yoga, many focus solely on performing complex asanas and “sweating it out.”

“People often forget that asanas are only one aspect of yoga. Their purpose is to allow the body to sit comfortably for long hours to enable meditation,” Duchi explains. “To retain clients, instructors are often forced to focus on asanas alone.”













The risk of inexperienced instructors

Another concern flagged by Duchi is the growing number of undertrained instructors.

“The transformative power of yoga is best realised under the guidance of a devoted practitioner. Without that, it becomes no different from regular physical exercise,” she warns.

Yoga student Basundhara Choudhury echoes this concern, observing that the demand for a perfect physique often overshadows safety and authenticity.

“Certain asanas aren’t suitable for people with hypertension or other health conditions. Trained instructors know this. But undertrained ones may not. I once sustained a back injury after being pushed too far by an unqualified instructor,” Choudhury shares.

City resident and yoga enthusiast Harsita Kalita echoed similar concerns about the importance of proper guidance, while also emphasising yoga’s healing potential. “A lot of physical conditions like spondylitis can be managed through yoga—but only under experienced guidance,” she noted.

Yoga as a way of life

Despite the growing challenges in how yoga is practiced and taught, both Choudhury and Kalita believe that when approached with consistency and mindfulness, yoga remains a powerful tool for holistic well-being.













Choudhury shared that simple asanas and breathwork help bring her body and mind in alignment—something she has experienced only through yoga. Kalita agreed, adding that yoga doesn’t require elaborate setups or long hours. “When I’m short on time, I just spend 10–15 minutes doing Surya Namaskar or breathing exercises,” she said.

These simple acts helped them realise that yoga is more than a mat-based routine—it’s a way of life.