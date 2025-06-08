As COVID-19 cases rise, Guwahati hospitals on alert; schools ready for digital shift

Even though COVID-19 no longer grips the world in a state of emergency, the virus continues to re-emerge in sporadic waves—prompting public health systems to stay on alert. With eight active cases currently reported in Assam, the state has once again come under the scanner of public health surveillance.

At the national level, over 6,000 active cases and 65 deaths have been recorded in the latest surge. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified JN.1—an Omicron subvariant—as the primary strain driving the uptick, along with variants LF.7, XFG, and NB.1.8.1. These strains, though more transmissible, are currently considered less severe.

“There’s no cause for panic, but we must remain vigilant and prepared,” ICMR Director General Dr Rajeev Bahl recently said, noting that the severity has so far remained low, especially among those without co-morbidities.









People taking Covid test (Photo: PTI)

However, the looming monsoon season—historically associated with a rise in infections—serves as a reminder that preparedness cannot wane. In Assam, mock drills have already been conducted at key healthcare facilities, including the Baidyabori sub-health centre in Morigaon district and several institutions in Darrang, to test emergency response systems and readiness of frontline staff.

As the state tightens its guard, a key question emerges - how prepared is Guwahati, Assam’s most populous city, if the virus were to make a strong comeback?

Hospitals ready, not rattled

They say “once bitten, twice shy” — and hospitals across Guwahati are taking that maxim seriously as COVID-19 cases inch upward across the country.

Dr. Sashibha Barman, MD and Deputy Medical Superintendent of Nemcare Hospitals Private Limited, outlined their proactive approach, “Hospitals are far better prepared now. During the first wave, there was confusion, but today, most hospitals — including ours — have dedicated COVID-19 wards. We have a fully equipped RT-PCR lab with a turnaround time of just 3 to 4 hours. So far, Nemcare hasn't detected any active case in this wave, but we are prepared.”

Dr. Barman also emphasised the role of patient education. “We provide counselling to guide patients on what to do if they notice COVID-like symptoms. The press should play an active role in spreading these directions as well,” she said.









The 400-bedded Covid care center in Sarusajai built during the initial wave (Photo: @himantabiswa / X)

At Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), similar measures are already in place. Dr. Manashjyoti Saikia, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary Medicine, explained, “We categorise COVID variants based on severity and transmission potential. The current variant is highly contagious but not severe. It mimics common cold symptoms like fever and flu. GMCH has a dedicated unit ready to handle any situation.”

He added, “People, especially the elderly and those with conditions like cancer, kidney disease, or respiratory issues, should remain vigilant. Vaccination and booster doses are critical. Many skipped their boosters, and that’s risky. We also urge everyone to resume wearing masks and practising regular hand hygiene.”

Schools ready digital tools

Beyond hospitals and diagnostics, educational institutions are also preparing for possible disruptions. Sister Jessy Nedumala, Principal of St. Mary’s School, expressed concern over a potential return to online classes.









Offline classes underway after Covid (Representational image)

“If the government mandates it, we’ll comply. But online learning severely affects young children—teachers can’t properly monitor their engagement. After the pandemic, mobile addiction among students has become a serious issue,” she said.

She noted that academic assessments also suffered. “During online exams, performance dipped and evaluating students became difficult. I sincerely hope there isn’t another wave,” she added.

Papori Mahanta, a private school teacher, echoed these concerns, saying, “Online teaching is challenging—students get easily distracted at home and don’t pay attention. During assessments, it’s hard to tell whether they’re genuinely answering or simply copying. This makes it difficult to assess their actual understanding.”









A screen showing an online class in progress (Photo: @SchoolEdujkut / X)

Offering a different perspective, Fr. George Thomas, Principal of SFS School, said his institution had embraced digital learning. “We are 101% prepared for COVID. In fact, we had already resumed online classes due to the floods. During the first wave, we were among the first to start online parent-teacher meetings. Interestingly, after a full year of virtual learning, our offline final exam results improved compared to the previous year. It showed us that with proper planning, online learning can be effective,” said Thomas.

Fr. Thomas added that the school now holds online classes once a month. “We can’t completely remove screens from children’s lives—they’re part of our world now. What matters is how we guide children to use technology wisely, without letting it harm them,” he added.









Social distancing at a tea garden in Cachar (Photo: @assampolice / X)

While the new cases in Assam and surrounding states have not yet shown severe outcomes, they are a critical reminder that the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over. The virus may no longer grip the world in panic, but it continues to test our readiness, and now more than ever, preparedness is our strongest defence.