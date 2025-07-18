Artists stage protest demanding reopening of Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 18: In a demonstration of solidarity and cultural urgency, artists, playwrights, lyricists, and socially conscious citizens gathered in front of the closed Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati, demanding its immediate reopening. Organised under the banner of the Cultural Unity Forum, Assam (Sanskritik Aikyamancha, Asom), the protest spotlighted the growing frustration within the artistic community over the prolonged closure of one of the state’s most iconic cultural landmarks.

Rabindra Bhawan, which has remained closed for over three years, has long been a vital hub for theatrical and cultural performances in Assam. The centre holds a deep emotional and historical connection with generations of artists and cultural enthusiasts.

“We are not just standing in front of a concrete building; this is a symbol of our collective cultural identity,” said one protester. “Rabindra Bhawan is a temple for artists. Every performer in Assam dreams of taking the stage here. Its prolonged closure is not just disappointing, it's deeply disheartening.”

Another artist expressed, “The government has made progress in many areas. But if massive infrastructure projects like flyovers can be built in a short span, why has it taken over three years to renovate Rabindra Bhawan? We request the government to expedite the renovation and reopen this iconic venue for the sake of Assam’s cultural future.”

The protesters demanded that scientific and structural renovations be completed within six months and called for concessions in rental fees for struggling theatre groups and individual performers. They also emphasised the need to repair district libraries and government-run auditoriums across Assam to facilitate affordable access for cultural groups.

"The identity of Assamese art and culture cannot flourish without venues like Rabindra Bhawan," said a member of the forum. "It is more than just a performance space — it is the heartbeat of Assam’s theatrical heritage.

More than 30 theatre groups and cultural organisations from across the state participated in the movement, extending full support to the demands put forth by the Cultural Unity Forum.

The forum presented a list of key demands to the government:

Complete scientific renovation of Rabindra Bhawan within six months and reopen it for performances.

Preserve the historical structure and heritage of Rabindra Bhawan.

Repair district libraries and government auditoriums across Assam and make them available for performances at affordable rental prices.

Form a technical committee for the maintenance of sound, lighting, and stage infrastructure.

Offer concessions for financially weaker theatre groups and long-time contributors to Assam’s cultural scene.

With the cultural activities in the city nearly at a standstill due to the closure of Rabindra Bhawan and exorbitant rental rates at other venues, the protest resonated as a united call to action.