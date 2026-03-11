Artists Guild launches golden jubilee year with women artists’ exhibition in Guwahati

Guwahati, March 11: The Guwahati Artists Guild has begun its golden jubilee celebrations with a special art exhibition featuring works by 32 women artists, marking the start of a year-long programme commemorating the organisation’s 50 years of contribution to the visual arts in Assam.

Founded in 1976, the Guild is celebrating its Golden Jubilee (1976–2026) with a series of events planned throughout the year, bringing together artists, curators and art enthusiasts to reflect on the region’s evolving artistic landscape.

The inaugural event, an exhibition titled ‘From the Land of Chitralekha’, has been organised in conjunction with International Women’s Day and highlights the contributions of women artists from Assam. The exhibition is co-sponsored by North East Network, an organisation known for its work in the fields of women’s rights, equality and gender justice in the region.

The exhibition was inaugurated on March 9 at the Artists Guild Art Gallery by noted filmmaker and theatre personality Santwana Bardoloi.

Curated and presented by Dr. Rajkumar Majinder and Nikhileshwar Barua, the exhibition draws inspiration from the mythical figure of Chitralekha, often regarded in popular perception as the first visual artist from Assam.

According to the organisers, the exhibition is not intended to serve as a comprehensive historical survey of women artists from the State, but rather reflects a curatorial vision aimed at showcasing diversity in artistic expression and practice.

“The exhibition is driven by the idea of presenting a diverse range of visual languages, mediums and materials, while also highlighting emerging voices along with established artists,” the organisers said.

The show features works by artists including Aastha Dutta, Adity Chakravarty, Ajanta Das, Akansha Singha, Alpana Phukan, Anurekha Deb, Arundhati Saikia, Binita Khakhlary, Dharitri Boro, Lutfa Akhtar, Mamta Baruah Herland, Manika Devi, Manisha Bora Dutta, Meghali Goswami, Minakshi Bargohain, Monika Paul, Niva Devi, Niva Nath, Pallabi Sarma, Paran Banti Devi, Parismita Barman, Queen G. Talukdar, Rashmimala, Rita Khanikar, Roshmi Saikia, Sewali Deka, Shyamali Chaliha, Somava Dutta, Smita Saikia and Upasana Bora.

Many of the participating artists are based not only in Guwahati but also in other parts of Assam and India, including Chanchari, Shillong, Nagaon, Jorhat, North Lakhimpur, Santiniketan, Bhubaneswar and Baroda. The exhibition also features participation from an artist currently based in Chandika, Norway.

As part of the programme, a theatrical performance by Papri Medhi is scheduled for the evening of March 14, while a day-long documentary screening will be held on March 15, adding a multidisciplinary dimension to the celebration.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors daily from 3 pm to 8.30 pm until March 21, offering art lovers an opportunity to engage with a wide range of contemporary artistic practices by women artists.

Officials of the Guild said the golden jubilee celebrations will continue throughout the year with several exhibitions, discussions, cultural events and collaborative programmes aimed at strengthening the visual arts ecosystem in Assam and the wider Northeast region.