Artists' body appeals for the release of musician Ajay Phukan, SIT investigation continues

Guwahati, Sept 26: In the latest turn of events following the violent protests over the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, members of the artist community have submitted a memorandum to the police, seeking the release of musician Ajay Phukan, who was arrested alongside Victor Das and four others.

The memorandum, addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of Gorchuk Police Outpost in Kamrup (Metro), described Phukan as a longtime associate of Zubeen Garg and urged that if no serious offence is proven against him, he should be released immediately after due inquiry. The signatories, representing the artist fraternity, emphasised that the community is still in mourning and appealed to the authorities to act with compassion.

Phukan, along with social activist Victor Das, was detained on Thursday after clashes broke out in Datalpara, where a large crowd of fans had gathered outside the residence of musician Siddhartha Sharma. The situation escalated after protesters allegedly pelted stones at a Special Investigation Team (SIT) vehicle, injuring police personnel and damaging property. Security forces retaliated with baton charges, leaving several protesters seriously injured.

Both Das and Phukan were booked on charges of attacking on-duty officers and inciting violent activities. As he was being taken into custody, Das shouted, “Zubeen Garg must get justice.”

Meanwhile, the SIT and CID have intensified their investigation. A seven-hour raid was carried out at the residence of musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, during which multiple electronic items, including pen drives, a CPU, and a hard disk, were seized. Goswami was not arrested.

Earlier on Thursday, the residence of event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in Geetanagar was sealed after a six-hour raid, during which officials recovered seven mobile phones, two laptops, nine hard disks, and several documents considered vital to the probe. The SIT team visited Shyamkanu Mahanta's residence on Friday again for investigation.

The crackdown triggered sporadic protests across Guwahati on Thursday, with roads in Ganeshpara and Manpara blocked by demonstrators. Heavy police deployment prevented further escalation, but both protesters and police personnel sustained injuries in clashes.