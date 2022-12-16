Arrive 3 hours before flight departure to beat holiday rush: Guwahati airport advisory

Guwahati, Dec 15: The Guwahati airport on Thursday issued an advisory, asking passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure to beat the holiday rush in view of the upcoming festive season.

The facility is expecting a surge in passenger volume, and it is likely to rise further with the onset of the festive season.

"We request all our passengers, transiting through the airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols.

"International as well as domestic passengers, travelling through our airport, are advised to reach at least 3 hours prior to their scheduled flight," the Adani Group-controlled Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport said in the advisory.

It also stated that due to increased VIP and passenger movement, often there is congestion on roads and traffic is diverted.

"To avoid delays caused by that, please reach the airport well in advance," the advisory issued by the Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL), the operator of LGBI Airport, added.

Over the last two weeks, passengers have been posting pictures and videos of long queues and crowding at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, prompting authorities to take note and tell airlines and airport operators to ease the congestion.