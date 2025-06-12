Arrested youth dies in judicial custody; Noonmati Police face protests

Guwahati, June 12: A tense situation unfolded at Noonmati Police Station on Wednesday night following the death of Arjun Sharma, a young man arrested in connection with a kidnapping case.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the station after news of Sharma’s custodial death spread, raising concerns and speculation over the circumstances of his demise.

The police, however, clarified that Sharma died in judicial custody, not while in police custody at Noonmati.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amitabh Basumatari told reporters on Thursday that Sharma was arrested on June 10 based on a complaint lodged at Noonmati Police Station on June 6. During his time in police remand, his health reports showed no signs of illness or injury, the DCP said.

“We received a complaint regarding a kidnapping case and arrested Arjun Sharma on June 10. He underwent all required medical checks, and no illness or injuries were detected. He was then produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

On June 11, jail authorities informed us that his health had deteriorated. He was admitted to GMCH, where he later passed away,” the DCP stated.

Basumatari added that the exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem examination.

The incident has sparked public outcry and protests in the locality, with demands for a thorough and transparent investigation. Authorities have assured that due process is being followed and that all findings—medical and legal—will be made public.