Archie legend, Marvel star & massive cosplay light up Comic Con Guwahati debut

Guwahati, Nov 23: The city witnessed a full-blown pop-culture eruption as fans packed Sarusajai Stadium for its first-ever Comic Con, a celebration that swung from the legendary to the homegrown.

It was a heady mix of international stars, local talent, social activism and an all-day fandom frenzy.

From Archie Comics veteran Bill Golliher and Marvel artist Tadam Gyadu to PETA India’s immersive installation and a cosplay lineup the city has never seen before, Guwahati Comic Con announced its arrival on the national fandom map with confidence.

The Assam Tribune caught up with several key guests at the event — here’s what they had to say.

Bill Golliher of Archie Comics draws multigenerational frenzy

Archie Comics legend Golliher was easily the biggest magnet of the Day 1, with queues swelling long before he took his seat. “Warm, witty and delighted to be in the Northeast,” the global icon told The Assam Tribune. “It’s a really beautiful area… The weather is wonderful and it’s been a great time. It’s always interesting to see new parts of India,” he added.

Comparing crowds across India, he said Guwahati leaned younger but equally passionate. “Delhi had a younger crowd, Kolkata seemed older. Here in Guwahati, I think we have a little younger crowd. But there will always be people who love Archie,” he said.

His favourite? Jughead! “I’m laid back and enjoy eating,” he said, adding that Veronica and her lively dynamic with Betty too is one of his favourites.

An image of comic artist Bill Golliher at his booth during the fan meet. (AT Photo)

Tadam Gyadu: Northeast’s Marvel star steals spotlight

If Golliher drew nostalgia, Arunachal Pradesh’s own Tadam Gyadu brought thunder. Known for his work on Spider-Man India, Wolverine, Iron Man, Ghost Rider, and Indian classics like Nagraj, Doga and Super Commando Dhruva, Gyadu was one of the event’s most inspiring presences.

A lifelong fan-turned-artist, he told The Assam Tribune, “I grew up reading Raj Comics. A lifelong comic book fan turned into a comic artist.”

“I am mostly known for designing the new costume for Pavitra Prabhakar, the character of Spiderman India. I deal with concept art, character design and also game art,” he said.

On Comic Con coming to Guwahati, he said, “I’m really excited. Guwahati is the biggest city in the Northeast and I wanted a pop-culture event here. As someone from the Northeast, I feel proud representing it.”

An image of Arunachal comic book artist Tadam Gyadu. (AT Photo)

PETA India’s VR ‘Alien Abduction’ Stall Shocks and Educates

One of the most talked-about corners of the venue wasn’t a comic stall; it was PETA India’s VR-based activism pod. Nazifa Anwar, Youth Outreach Lead, explained, “We have a VR experience and free hoodies. We’re collecting signatures for a petition to strengthen penalties under the PCA Act; the current maximum penalty is just Rs 50.”

The VR module flips the script - an AI-generated alien abducts a human who must plead for freedom; a chilling parallel to animal captivity.

“Comic Con attracts the maximum youth. People are curious about animal rights, and this platform lets us engage with them,” she said.

An image of PETA Youth Outreach Lead Nazifa Anwar. (AT Photo)

Cosplay Carnival: Guwahati’s Biggest Ever Takes Over

The cosplay competition was a sight. As Deadpool, Hellboy, Velma, Red Hood, Mitsuri, Azir, Iron Man, Quanxi and more flooded the arena, it was easily the biggest cosplay showcase the city has ever staged.

Jenny from Arunachal Pradesh, dressed as Madoka, said, “I’m very excited! It’s my first Comic Con ever. My brother introduced me to anime. Seeing so many cosplayers makes me really happy.”

Levi Chaomai from Nagaland, a seasoned cosplayer and contest judge, stunned as Dracule Mihawk from One Piece, “I’ve been cosplaying since 2016, but this is my first Comic Con. It’s mostly for the competition and so far, it’s going well.”

An image of Levi Chaomai cosplaying as Dracule Mihawk from One Piece. (AT Photo)

Earlier on Saturday, the two-day event kicked off amid much enthusiasm at Sarusajai Stadium. The presence of Dr. Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, lent official recognition to the region’s growing cultural energy.

When asked why Comic Con took so many years to arrive in the Northeast, Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson said they chose the region largely because of its strong fan base.

“We first began with the metro cities to build a solid base. We wanted to bring a product here only after knowing it truly works,” she said.

Johnson explained that they had been receiving repeated requests on their social media channels asking why they weren’t present in the Northeast. Based on their past interactions, she said, the team believed the region is the next big destination.

“We believed this was a product made for the people, especially the youth of this country. There were trials and errors along the way, but today we’re here with a product that’s built to stay,” she added.