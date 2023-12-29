85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

APSC Scam: Three more officers summoned in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
APSC Scam: Three more officers summoned in Guwahati
Guwahati, Dec 29: Three more gazetted officers appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday in connection with the APSC cash-for-job scam in Guwahati.

The three officers have been identified as Hitesh Mazumder, Gitartha Baruah and Vikas Sharma

As per sources, Hitesh did not clear the APSC mains exam, following which the prime accused of the scam and former chairperson of the APSC Rakesh Paul increased his score in order to pass him in the mains exam.

Similarly, Gitartha also increased his marks in order to get the job.

Meanwhile, another gazetted officer, Vikas Sharma, who was earlier summoned but did not appear before the SIT, was also present during the interrogation today.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


