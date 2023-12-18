APSC Scam: Suspended gazetted officer Rumi Timungpi appears before SIT

Guwahati, Dec 18: In continuation with their investigation, another gazetted officer appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati on Monday morning after being summoned by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

According to sources, the gazetted officer has been identified as Rumi Timungpi who is currently under suspension in connection with the recruitment scam.

It is alleged that Rumi failed to clear the APSC mains examination, however, prime accused Rakesh Paul increased her marks in exchange for money and helped her become an APS officer.

It may be mentioned that Sukanya Das, Wahida Begum, Rakesh Das, Shahjahan Sarkar, Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah and Nanda Babu Singh have been arrested so far in connection with the scam.