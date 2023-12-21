APSC Scam: SIT summons two more gazetted officers in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 21: With the continuous effort of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to curb the APSC cash-for-job scam, two more gazetted officers have been summoned by the SIT in Guwahati on Thursday.

The two gazetted officers have been identified as APS Nilanjan Gogoi and ACS Vikas Sharma.



As per sources, the two officers did not pass the APSC main examination, following which the prime accused of the scam, Rakesh Pal, increased their marks in order to pass their examination.



The SIT interrogated both the officers at CID office in Guwahati.



Further investigation is underway.



