APSC Scam: 2 Gazetted officers to appear before CID

Guwahati, Dec 7: The two gazetted officers who were summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati on Thursday in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

The two officers summoned by the SIT are APS officers Aseema Kalita and Faruque Ahmed, who is currently under suspension.

Earlier, on Monday, ADCP Sukanya Das, an APS officer, was arrested by the police. Previously, the SIT of the Assam Police had summoned her for questioning on December 1, 2023. With this, the total number of people arrested in the APSC cash-for-job scam stands at 4.