Apollo Hospitals Guwahati performs NE India's first 'Vertebral Body Stenting'

Guwahati, Nov 10: Continuing their pursuit of medical excellence, the Neurosurgery team led by Dr. Shameem Ahmed performed a highly advanced procedure at Apollo Hospitals in Guwahati wherein a patient underwent D7 vertebral biopsy and stent replacement.

The advanced procedure, also known as vertebra stentoplasty, was registered as the first of its kind in the North Eastern region.

Notably, a 25-year-old man was referred to the Apollo Hospitals from a local corporate house after evaluation at a regional medical college as he was not responding well to usual medical management.

The patient presented with chronic worsening mid-back ache, however, there was no prior history of fall or trauma/injury, radiating pain, weight loss or any other sign of illness.

Upon arriving at the Apollo Hospital, there was no focal neurological deficit either and the limps were fully functional.

Further investigation revealed presence of swollen lymph nodal mass comprising of dead tissues with possible involvement of the D7 vertebra while MRI and PET Scan also revealed an isolated lesion of the D7 vertebra with altered signal intensity.

After preoperative optimization, the patient successfully underwent minimally invasive surgery under ERAS protocol (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery).

ERAS programs are evidence-based protocols designed to standardize and optimize perioperative medical care. In the vertebral body stenting procedure, an expandable cage made of titanium is inserted into the collapsed/fractured vertebra. The cage is then expanded inside lifting the collapsed bone and restoring the height. The stents are left inside and finally, the vertebral body and the stents are filled with bone cement.

The patient made a good recovery and was discharged within 24 hours of surgery. The patient's heart rate and blood pressure were stable at the time of discharge.