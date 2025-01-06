APDCL employees protest over exclusion from fixed-pay list, threatens hunger strike

Guwahati, Jan. 6: A group of employees from the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) staged a sit-in protest outside Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati, demanding inclusion in the Fixed Pay list.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the demonstrators criticised the government’s perceived negligence and alleged unfair treatment in the preparation of the Fixed Pay lists.

The protestors revealed that they were excluded from the first Fixed Pay list issued by APDCL in December 2023.

Following their exclusion, a committee was formed to address the grievances and identify additional employees eligible for inclusion in a second list. However, a year has passed without any results or the release of the promised list.

“We met the MD and the Power Minister, but nothing has come of it. We even approached our legislator, who forwarded the matter to the MP, and the MP to the Power Minister. Yet, no action has been taken,” one protestor told The Assam Tribune.

Adding to their discontent, the employees alleged that individuals with minimal work experience, some as brief as six months and 30 days, were included in the initial list, while many deserving candidates were overlooked.

Another protestor expressed disappointment with the ruling BJP, saying, “We supported the BJP and voted for change, but change will not happen if the Chief Minister only talks about it.”

The protestors also alleged corruption in the selection process, claiming that some individuals used fake certificates to secure their inclusion.

“There is a monetary transaction behind these things. Because we lack money, our names are missing from the second list,” one protestor alleged.

The aggrieved employees demanded the release of the second list by January 13. They warned of escalating their protest if their demands were not met.

“If the second list is not issued by January 13, we will undertake a 72-hour hunger strike starting January 27. We seek justice, and the corruption must end,” a protestor declared.