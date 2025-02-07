APCC stages protest in Guwahati over US deportation of Indians, slams PM Modi

Guwahati, Feb 7: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday staged a protest at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati against the unjust deportation of Indian migrants by the United States government.

Member and workers came out on the streets with slogans such as ‘Humans, not prisoners’ and also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for staying silent over the issue.

“The American government deported the Indians with handcuffs and chains around them, and Narendra Modi is still silent over the matter. We are not scared of anyone; instead, Modi is scared of Donald Trump,” stated Zakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA and working president of APCC.

During the protest, Sikdar was put inside a bus by the security forces after he crossed the barricade to further intensify their protest.

“We came out after our fellow Indian people were disrespected, but look what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is doing. We will not stay silent, and we want answers about how America can treat the Indian people in such a disrespectful manner,” further added Sikdar.

Notably, on February 6, a total of 104 Indians were deported from the US, where 30 were from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, three from Maharashtra, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Thursday, informed the Rajya Sabha that authorities have been directed to investigate how the recently deported 104 Indian nationals illegally entered the United States.

Addressing concerns raised in the House, Jaishankar pointed out that illegal migration to the US is not a recent issue. He clarified that the Indian government had verified the nationality of the deportees before their return and noted that such deportations have been occurring for years.