APCC protests in Guwahati, accuses MP Saikia & Minister Singhal of land encroachment

Guwahati, Nov 27: Amid the ongoing winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a demonstration on Thursday at Manabendra Sharma Complex in Dispur, Guwahati, accusing MP Dilip Saikia and Minister Ashok Singhal of land encroachment.

Protesters raised slogans such as “Ashok Singhal hai hai” and “Dilip Saikia hai hai,” and burned effigies of both leaders as a mark of strong dissent.

“The 38 bighas of land near Zubeen Khetra is in the name of Ashok Singhal. Why is there no investigation? The Chief Minister’s wife takes government subsidy, and they give just Rs 1,200 to poor women. Will Dilip Saikia and Ashok Singhal now come under the radar or not?” asked Mira Borthakur, President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress.

The demonstration was organised under the leadership of the District Congress, with a large number of party workers joining the protest. Police deployed a tight security cordon to manage the situation.

Borthakur further alleged that the BJP-led government has been “looting” the state through various scams, including alleged Gir cow and land-related corruption.

“These people are looting the state. If we speak about these issues, the Chief Minister threatens us with police action. If a journalist asks questions, he threatens to complain to the journalist’s employer. Now they have even started doing vote chori in Assam. That is why people must fight back, and this protest is part of that fight,” she added.

