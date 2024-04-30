APCC reacts to arrest of Reetam Singh in Amit Shah’s doctored video case

Guwahati, April 30: Following the arrest of Assam Congress War Room Coordinator, Reetam Singh, APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday said it is against democracy.

In a statement, Borah said that Reetam Singh was arrested for criticising the government and it is against democracy.

“All Indian citizens have the right to criticize the policies and programmes of the government and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah has condemned the police’s attempt to silence the opposition in the midst of the electoral process,” statement from the Assam Congress reads.

Borah demanded the immediate release of the young advocate Reetam Singh.

প্ৰেছ বাৰ্তা

২৯ এপ্ৰিল, ২০২৪



ৰিতম সিঙক গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰা কাৰ্য গণতন্ত্ৰৰ পৰিপন্থী। নিৰ্বাচনী প্ৰক্ৰিয়া চলি থকাৰ মাজতে চৰকাৰী কাম-কাজক সমালোচনা কৰা বাবেই অসম প্ৰদেশ কংগ্ৰেছ কমিটিৰ ৱাৰ ৰুমত কাম কৰা ৰিতম সিঙক অসম আৰক্ষীয়ে গ্ৰেপ্তাৰ কৰিছে। চৰকাৰৰ নীতি আৰু কৰ্মসূচীক সমালোচনা কৰাৰ… — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) April 29, 2024

It may be mentioned that Assam police arrested an individual on Monday who was involved in sharing a fake video of the Union Home Minister.



The individual was identified as Reetom Singh, a resident of Kahilipara, Guwahati.

Based on a complaint regarding the circulation of a distorted and motivated tweet on the Union Home Minister, a case was registered against Singh, following which he was arrested.

Moreover, two mobile phones and one personal laptop were also seized from his possession.