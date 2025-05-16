APCC lodges complaint against Madhya Pradesh Minister’s remarks against Col Qureshi

Guwahati, May 16: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday registered a complaint at the Dispur Police Station against Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Singh.

Singh allegedly made some derogatory remarks on May 12 in Indore against Col Sofiya Qureshi, who was one of the senior officials conducting press briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, spokesperson of the APCC Bandeep Dutta said the comments made by Singh were not right.

“Singh said that Sofiya Qureshi is the sister of terrorism. In the light of such a situation, making such statements against the Indian armed forces by a Cabinet minister of a BJP-ruled state is not right,” Dutta said.

He further added that the APCC and the Civic and Social Outreach Congress seek to lodge a complaint against Singh.

“Statements such as those made by Singh will not just jeopardise the sovereignty but also the unity and integrity of our country. We condemn the remarks made by Singh. On behalf of the APCC and the Civic and Social Outreach Congress, we are trying to lodge a complaint against Kunwar Vijay Singh across the entire state of Assam,” Dutta said.

He further urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior ministers to lodge a complaint against Singh in all police stations of Assam.

“The Chief Minister and other ministers are also citizens of the state and of this country. We urge them to file a complaint against Singh for his remarks on Col Qureshi,” Dutta said.

He added that the war is ongoing and such remarks could have a negative impact on the morale of the armed forces and the citizens of the country.

Notably, the Congress will register complaints against Singh in various police stations in Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Kamrup, Nalbari, and Darrang districts; apart from Guwahati.