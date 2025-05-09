APCC holds Jai Hind March in Guwahati to support Indian Armed Forces

Guwahati, May 9: In the wake of the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday held a "Jai Hind March" from Rajiv Bhawan to Ulubari to express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces following the Operation Sindoor.

The march was led by Bhupen Kumar Borah, and was joined by several party members and supporters of the APCC.

“We are proud of the Indian Armed Forces. Their bravery has made it clear that any nation thinking of attacking our country will now think twice. We truly salute their bravery and unity,’ said Bhupen Borah.

Operation Sindoor has brought political parties together in unanimous support of the government's decision to retaliate against the attacks from Pakistan.

“We came out today to support the Indian army. Many youths from Assam are fighting to protect our nation. To show support towards the Indian Armed Forces, we joined this march. We are confident that India will win in this fight,’ said Mira Borthakur, President of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress.

On Thursday night, India successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempt to target military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other locations using missiles and drones, amid escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Indian military effectively neutralised the threats using both kinetic and non-kinetic means, ensuring there were no casualties.

Sirens and multiple explosions were reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara and several other areas as the Indian military conducted an extensive night aerial vigil along the border with Pakistan.

After the Indian military foiled Pakistan's attacks, the Ministry of Defence stated that India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a defence ministry spokesperson said.

"The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said.

"No casualties or material losses were reported," the official added, as tensions between the two militants escalated on the second day of confrontation.