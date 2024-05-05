Anti-witch hunting crusader Birubala Rabha critically ill

Guwahati, May 5: Human rights activist Birubala Rabha, famed for her fight against witchcraft and witch hunting in Assam, was shifted to the ICU of the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati as her condition deteriorated on Saturday.

The 75-year-old, who received the Padma Shri award in 2021 for her unwavering efforts, was undergoing palliative care at the State Cancer Institute for the past ten days.

Anamika Baruah, an executive member of ‘Mission Birubala’, confirmed the development and expressed concern over the worsening health of Rabha, who is undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer.

Rabha has been a vocal champion against the scourge of witch hunting, advocating for victims and raising awareness about the atrocities they endure. Her tireless activism has earned her widespread respect and admiration.

In 2021, she was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in the field of social work for her relentless fight against witch-hunting.