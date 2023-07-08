Another water pipe burst incident occurs in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 8: Another water pipe burst was reported on Saturday in Guwahati's Zoo Road, causing panic in the area.

As per sources, the event occurred at Apurba Sinha Path while a worker was repairing a pipe.

It may be mentioned that the task was given to only three workers and none of them were technical professionals.

Even though the rupture wasn't fatal, its repetition highlights how poorly the government has performed in its efforts to prevent similar accidents.

